Motorola's new AirTag rival has a 500-day battery life
Motorola has unveiled its second-generation tracker, the Moto Tag 2. The new device promises usage of over 500 days on a single battery. This is a major improvement from the first-generation model which offered up to a year of usage on one battery. The Moto Tag 2 leverages Google's Find Hub network and comes with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) sensing for precise location tracking.
Enhanced durability and functionality
The Moto Tag 2 is also more durable than its predecessor, boasting an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It still has a button that can trigger an audible beep from your phone when you're trying to locate it. This button can also be used as a remote camera shutter, adding another layer of utility to the device.
Compatibility and advanced tracking
The Moto Tag 2 retains the design of its predecessor, making it compatible with most accessories made for Apple's AirTag. It also features upgraded Bluetooth 6.0 support with "Channel Sounding" facility to improve tracking. However, this feature is only available on smartphones with Bluetooth 6.0 and Android 16 or later versions.
Motorola has not yet revealed the release date or price of the Moto Tag 2. However, it has confirmed that the device will be available in North America. The company plans to share more details about the product in the coming months. The first-generation model was launched in 2024 as an alternative to Apple's AirTag for Android users.