Motorola's new AirTag rival has a 500-day battery life

Motorola has unveiled its second-generation tracker, the Moto Tag 2. The new device promises usage of over 500 days on a single battery. This is a major improvement from the first-generation model which offered up to a year of usage on one battery. The Moto Tag 2 leverages Google's Find Hub network and comes with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) sensing for precise location tracking.

Improved features Enhanced durability and functionality The Moto Tag 2 is also more durable than its predecessor, boasting an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It still has a button that can trigger an audible beep from your phone when you're trying to locate it. This button can also be used as a remote camera shutter, adding another layer of utility to the device.

Tech specs Compatibility and advanced tracking The Moto Tag 2 retains the design of its predecessor, making it compatible with most accessories made for Apple's AirTag. It also features upgraded Bluetooth 6.0 support with "Channel Sounding" facility to improve tracking. However, this feature is only available on smartphones with Bluetooth 6.0 and Android 16 or later versions.