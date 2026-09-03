Motorola announces Razr 2026 Brilliant Collection with 35 Swarovski crystals
Technology
Motorola just announced a luxe version of its foldable Razr 2026, decked out with 35 hand-placed Swarovski Crystals on the back and cover display.
There's even a special crystal on the hinge, making this Brilliant Collection edition stand out in deep black "Pantone Meteorite."
It comes with a clear case to keep those crystals safe.
Razr $899 on sale September 10
This blinged-out Razr is priced at $899 and goes on sale September 10 on Motorola.com and Amazon; Verizon gets it September 24.
Under all that sparkle, it's got the same features as the regular Razr 2026, including a big 6.9-inch main screen and handy cover display, so you're not missing out on any tech for the glam.