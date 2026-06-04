Motorola launches Edge 70 Pro+ at ₹47,999 in India

The Edge 70 Pro+ sports a big 6.8-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and crazy-bright 5,200 nits. It is powered by a hefty silicon-carbon battery (6,500mAh) that charges fast, 90-watt wired or 15-watt wireless, and is tough enough for everyday adventures thanks to IP68 and IP69 durability ratings.

Triple 50MP cameras, Sony Lytia sensor

You get three rear cameras (all 50MP), including Sony's Lytia sensor for sharp shots, plus a high-res selfie cam, all capable of shooting crisp 4K video at 60 fps with HDR.

The phone runs Hello UI based on Android 16 and promises up to three major OS upgrades plus five years of security updates—so you are set for the long haul.