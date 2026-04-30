At $1,900, this is Motorola's most expensive foldable phone
What's the story
Motorola has officially unveiled the Razr Fold, its first-ever book-style foldable smartphone. The device will be available for pre-order starting May 14 at a price of $1,899. It comes in two color variants - "Blackened Blue" and "Lily White." The phone is sleek with rounded edges and a refined look that sets it apart from other foldables on the market.
Design details
Design and display
The Razr Fold measures 9.89mm thick when closed, with an aspect ratio of 8.7:2 on the inside. It features a 6.6-inch outer pOLED panel protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, which makes its debut on this device and the Razr Ultra. The inner display is an 8.1-inch wide 2K LTPO panel that supports HDR10+ content for enhanced viewing experiences.
Performance specs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Android 16
The Razr Fold runs on Android 16 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports both wired fast charging at up to 80W and wireless charging at up to 50W. However, it doesn't have full dust resistance like some other high-end models on the market.