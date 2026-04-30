It comes in two color variants

At $1,900, this is Motorola's most expensive foldable phone

By Mudit Dube 01:02 pm Apr 30, 202601:02 pm

What's the story

Motorola has officially unveiled the Razr Fold, its first-ever book-style foldable smartphone. The device will be available for pre-order starting May 14 at a price of $1,899. It comes in two color variants - "Blackened Blue" and "Lily White." The phone is sleek with rounded edges and a refined look that sets it apart from other foldables on the market.