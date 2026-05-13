Motorola launches Razr fold in India starting at ₹149,999

Razr Fold flagship specs revealed

The Razr Fold packs a vibrant 6.6-inch cover display (165Hz refresh rate) and an 8.1-inch main screen (120Hz). It's tough too, thanks to Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection.

Under the hood: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, up to 16GB RAM, triple rear cameras (all 50MP), dual front cameras, and a huge 6,000mAh battery with fast charging.

You get three color options, including a special FIFA World Cup edition, and water and dust resistance plus stylus support for extra flexibility.