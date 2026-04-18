Motorola Razr 2026 and Razr Fold expected late April release Technology Apr 18, 2026

Motorola's next foldable phones, the Razr 2026 and Razr Fold, are expected to drop by the end of April.

Both will run on Android 14 and pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, promising smoother multitasking, better battery life, and faster charging.

The standard Razr gets dual rear cameras, while the Fold steps it up with three.