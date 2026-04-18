Motorola Razr 2026 and Razr Fold expected late April release
Technology
Motorola's next foldable phones, the Razr 2026 and Razr Fold, are expected to drop by the end of April.
Both will run on Android 14 and pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, promising smoother multitasking, better battery life, and faster charging.
The standard Razr gets dual rear cameras, while the Fold steps it up with three.
Razr prices may top $1,299
Thanks to a RAM shortage, prices might top last year's $1,299 mark.
In the UK early birds can snag the Razr Fold for £1,579.99 with a free Moto Pen Ultra stylus.
Expect Motorola to bundle in accessories like Moto Tag or Moto Watch: full details are coming soon.