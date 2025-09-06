Motorola's RAZR (2025) outsold Samsung's foldables in Q2 2025
What's the story
Motorola's RAZR (2025) has outperformed Samsung's foldables in the second quarter of 2025, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The global market share for foldable smartphones surged by 45% year-on-year (45%), with China leading the charge. However, the US also witnessed a doubling of market share, indicating an increasing demand for these innovative devices.
Market performance
Motorola captured 28% of global market
Motorola captured a whopping 28% of the global market share in Q2 2025, after launching its RAZR (2025) in April. This is a significant increase from the 14% it held last year. The "other" category, which includes other OEMs, accounted for a total of 33%. In comparison, Samsung only managed to grab a mere 9% of the market share during this period.
Sales dip
Samsung's market share drops to single digits
Samsung's market share in Q2 2025 fell to 9%, a significant drop from the healthy 21% it held in Q2 2024. However, this decline doesn't necessarily mean that Samsung is failing to sell phones. It could just be an indication of other manufacturers coming up with strong products. Notably, this report doesn't include data for Samsung's latest models, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7.
Competitive edge
RAZR more affordable than Samsung's Galaxy devices
The RAZR (2025) series is not just highly rated but also more affordable than Samsung's 2024 devices. The RAZR has offered a full-cover display for two generations now, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 continues to use the same mini cover display it has had for several iterations. This could be one of the reasons why Motorola dominated Q2 2025 in the US market.