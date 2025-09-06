Motorola's RAZR (2025) outsold Samsung's foldables in Q2 2025

Motorola 's RAZR (2025) has outperformed Samsung 's foldables in the second quarter of 2025, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The global market share for foldable smartphones surged by 45% year-on-year (45%), with China leading the charge. However, the US also witnessed a doubling of market share, indicating an increasing demand for these innovative devices.

Market performance Motorola captured 28% of global market Motorola captured a whopping 28% of the global market share in Q2 2025, after launching its RAZR (2025) in April. This is a significant increase from the 14% it held last year. The "other" category, which includes other OEMs, accounted for a total of 33%. In comparison, Samsung only managed to grab a mere 9% of the market share during this period.

Sales dip Samsung's market share drops to single digits Samsung's market share in Q2 2025 fell to 9%, a significant drop from the healthy 21% it held in Q2 2024. However, this decline doesn't necessarily mean that Samsung is failing to sell phones. It could just be an indication of other manufacturers coming up with strong products. Notably, this report doesn't include data for Samsung's latest models, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7.