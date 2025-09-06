You can now generate images from text prompts on Snapchat
What's the story
Snapchat has launched a new tool called "Imagine Lens," which allows users to generate and edit pictures using simple text prompts. The feature is currently available for Snapchat+ Platinum and Lens+ subscribers only. Imagine Lens is the first open prompt image generator from Snapchat, giving users the freedom to create unique visuals or choose from pre-defined options.
User guide
How to use Imagine Lens
To access the Imagine Lens, users need to have a Snapchat+ Platinum subscription ($15.99 per month) or a Lens+ subscription ($8.99/month). The feature can be found in the Lens Carousel or Exclusive category of the app. Once selected, users can tap on the caption to enter or edit their prompt and create an image based on it.
AI evolution
Snap continues AI push with new tool
The launch of Imagine Lens is part of Snapchat's larger strategy to integrate more artificial intelligence (AI) features into its platform. The company had previously introduced video generative lenses and a new lens creation app for iOS as part of this effort. However, it remains unclear if the new tool is powered by Snap's own AI text-to-image research model for mobile devices unveiled earlier this year.