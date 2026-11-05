Motorola Signature 27 with Google's Gemini intelligence arrives November 19
Motorola's new flagship, the Signature 27, arrives November 19, and it's among the non-Pixel phones to feature Google's Gemini Intelligence.
It packs cool AI extras like "Create My Widget" and Gboard's "Rambler," aiming to make your phone feel smarter and more personal.
Preorders are open in the US but, heads up: it's priced at $1,599.
Create My Widget enables custom widgets
With "Create My Widget," you can describe the functionality you want in a widget to Gemini, and even Pixel phones don't have this yet.
Gboard's "Rambler" cleans up your voice-to-text messages by cutting out filler words and fixing formatting, plus there's support for translating American Sign Language into English.
At this price point, Motorola is clearly going after the high-end crowd with a focus on next-level AI features.