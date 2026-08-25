After Pixel, GrapheneOS coming to Motorola smartphones in 2027
What's the story
The GrapheneOS Foundation has announced plans to bring official support for its privacy-focused operating system to select Motorola devices. The move would mark a major expansion, as the open-source OS has so far only been available on Google's Pixel smartphones. The first device to get this upgrade will be a slab-style flagship from Motorola in 2027. Later, the support will expand to the company's foldable smartphone lineup, including Razr Fold and Razr Ultra models.
First foldable
Razr Ultra could be 1st clamshell-style smartphone with GrapheneOS
If the plans come to fruition, the Razr Ultra could become the first clamshell-style smartphone to officially support GrapheneOS.
The foundation has said that while Motorola's current hardware is close to meeting its requirements, there are still some gaps.
Specifically, it noted that the 2026 Motorola Signature and Razr smartphones lack mature support for hardware memory tagging and secure element integration, two areas GrapheneOS considers important for its security standards.
Hardware compatibility
GrapheneOS Foundation outlines future hardware plans
The GrapheneOS Foundation is hopeful that future flagship hardware from Motorola will be a better fit for its privacy-focused operating system.
It also highlighted Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite platform as one it expects to meet its stringent requirements.
The foundation has confirmed plans to add support for Google's Pixel 11 series in the future, while continuing support for existing Pixel phones.