After Pixel, GrapheneOS coming to Motorola smartphones in 2027

If the plans come to fruition, the Razr Ultra could become the first clamshell-style smartphone to officially support GrapheneOS.

The foundation has said that while Motorola's current hardware is close to meeting its requirements, there are still some gaps.

Specifically, it noted that the 2026 Motorola Signature and Razr smartphones lack mature support for hardware memory tagging and secure element integration, two areas GrapheneOS considers important for its security standards.