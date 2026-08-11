Motorola starts Android 17 rollout, beginning with Edge 2025 models
Motorola just kicked off its Android 17 rollout, starting with the Edge 2025.
If you've got a Razr 70 or Edge 70, your update is coming soon, and more models will follow in the next few weeks and months.
This comes after its beta program launched earlier this year, so things are moving pretty quickly.
Motorola debuts HelloUI, Qira Moto AI
Android 17 is heading to over 50 Motorola devices, including the latest Razr and Edge series plus Moto G models like the Stylus and Power.
The update timing depends on your region and carrier, so check for it under Settings > System > System Updates.
Alongside Android 17, Motorola is debuting its HelloUI with cool features like Dynamic Island-style Live Updates, a new Qira Moto AI assistant, resizable Quick Settings tiles, refreshed haptics, and lock-screen customization, making your phone feel fresher and more fun to use.