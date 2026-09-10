Motorola teases iPhone Duo-like wide foldable phone
What's the story
Motorola has teased a new addition to its RAZR lineup, but this one isn't your typical flip phone. The upcoming device will be a wide foldable with a compact, book-style design. The company shared the news through an Instagram Reel that highlights the evolution of RAZR phones over the past 22 years.
Design evolution
Teaser video shows silhouette of a boxy smartphone
The new RAZR model will be thicker and stockier than its predecessor, but it will keep the same fold structure. This is a departure from the vertical flip that was the signature of the original RAZR.
The teaser video also shows a silhouette of a boxy smartphone, giving us an idea of what to expect from this upcoming device.
Market trend
Design aligns with trend seen in other foldables
The upcoming RAZR model's design aligns with a growing trend in the foldable phone market.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, and the recently announced iPhone Duo have also opted for wider screen ratios.
This shift indicates a preference among manufacturers for larger display areas on their devices, making them more user-friendly and versatile.
Market strategy
Motorola's foray into full-sized foldables
This year, Motorola has made significant strides in the foldable phone market. Apart from three clamshell-style RAZR models, it also announced its first full-sized model, the Motorola RAZR Fold.
The device was well-received in May as a worthy competitor to established product lines from tech giants Samsung and Google.