Motorola's AI pendant sees, hears and acts on your behalf

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Motorola has unveiled a unique AI-powered wearable companion. The device, which is shaped like a pendant, is powered by the company's new Qira assistant. It can identify objects, summarize information, and trigger actions on a connected smartphone without needing any screen or buttons. It is believed to use a combination of on-device wake word and sensor fusion with cloud models that handle vision and reasoning.

Design details Qira assistant's capabilities and design The Qira assistant, which powers the new device, is capable of multimodal awareness. During demonstrations, it was able to recognize objects and read text from a flyer. It even went one step further by opening Google Maps on a paired phone and autofilling the destination. The hardware of this AI companion is extremely minimalistic, looking like a shiny pearl-shaped pendant with no visible buttons or display.

Experimental phase Motorola's AI pendant: An experiment in wearable tech Motorola has positioned the AI pendant as an experiment in wearable technology. The company was tight-lipped about its specifications, pricing, and availability. Instead, it used this unveiling as an opportunity to gather feedback on how an AI companion could interact with humans in real-world scenarios. Despite the crowded category of wearable AI devices, none have really broken through yet.

Market prospects Challenges and potential of wearable AI The market for wearable AI is still unproven, with previous attempts like Humane's AI Pin facing challenges related to cost, heat, functionality, and inconsistency. However, analysts at IDC have noted that wearables that make sense for everyday use - such as watches, earbuds, and fitness bands - are the ones driving shipments. This suggests a potential market for Motorola's new device if it can prove its utility in daily life.

Market strategy Distribution and integration of Motorola's AI pendant Motorola's distribution and backing could be key to the success of this device. The company can place a companion next to phones on store shelves and leverage carrier partners, making it easier for consumers to try out. The Qira assistant is designed to launch apps and follow through steps like starting navigation, time-stamping events in your calendar, translating conversations - all tasks that usually require multiple taps/swipes today.