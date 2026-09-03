Motorola unveils Moto Watch Ultra with Google Play Store, Qira

The watch sports a 1.5-inch OLED display in a sturdy 46mm stainless-steel frame and lasts up to two days on one charge (if you skip always-on display).

Fitness fans get Polar-powered features like guided breathing (Serene), sleep tracking, recovery insights, calorie counting, and inactivity alerts, plus a Running Coach for all levels.

You can grab it from September 10 on motorola.com for $349, with it being available at Verizon on September 24 and T-Mobile and AT&T getting it in the coming months.