Motorola unveils Razr Fold, its first book-style foldable phone

Motorola has officially unveiled its first-ever book-style foldable smartphone, the Razr Fold. The device was showcased at CES 2026 but is still some months away from launch. The company plans to bring the Razr Fold to market this summer, although specific details about pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.

Design details Razr Fold: A look at the design and features The Razr Fold is similar in size to other large foldable smartphones, sporting a 6.6-inch external display and an 8.1-inch internal one. The main foldable OLED panel will have a 2K resolution, which is pretty much the standard for existing foldables. Motorola also revealed that the device will support its new Moto Pen Ultra stylus, adding a unique touch to the user experience.

Tech specs Razr Fold's camera and software capabilities The Razr Fold will feature a triple 50MP camera system, including a primary Sony Lytia sensor, an ultrawide with macro capabilities, and a 3x telephoto. The device's software will leverage its unique form factor with flexible layouts, adaptive interfaces, and multitasking enhancements. Motorola also plans to introduce an AI experience called Qira on the Razr Fold at launch.