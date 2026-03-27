Mount Sinai study finds radiologists struggle to detect AI X-rays

Informed radiologists reached 75% accuracy

Radiologists who knew they might be looking at AI-made images did better (75% accuracy), but those kept in the dark only got it right 41% of the time.

Specialists in musculoskeletal imaging were a bit better at spotting fakes than others.

The researchers also tested popular AI models (including ChatGPT-4o) and their accuracy ranged roughly from 52% to 89% across the tests.

Lead researcher Dr. Mickael Tordjman says we need better tools and training so doctors can keep up with these ultra-realistic fakes, which often look too smooth and symmetrical compared to real scans.