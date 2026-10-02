Moxie Marlinspike launches Confer with end to end encryption

Moxie Marlinspike, the mind behind Signal, launched Confer in December 2025, a new AI chatbot that puts your privacy first.

Unlike traditional AI services, Confer uses end-to-end encryption so your chats actually stay private and can't be snooped on by anyone else.

With all the buzz about privacy concerns from apps like ChatGPT, this is a big deal for anyone who cares about keeping their convos safe.