Moxie Marlinspike launches Confer with end to end encryption
Moxie Marlinspike, the mind behind Signal, launched Confer in December 2025, a new AI chatbot that puts your privacy first.
Unlike traditional AI services, Confer uses end-to-end encryption so your chats actually stay private and can't be snooped on by anyone else.
With all the buzz about privacy concerns from apps like ChatGPT, this is a big deal for anyone who cares about keeping their convos safe.
Confer passkey encryption and TEE auditability
Confer takes security up a notch with features like passkey-based encryption and runs in a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), letting users double-check the server code themselves.
That means more transparency and less worry about your info being misused.
You can grab Confer now on Mac and Android; Windows and Linux work if you use certain password managers, and an iOS app is coming soon.