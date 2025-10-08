Firefox will soon let you create dedicated browsing profiles

The new profile feature complements the existing multi-account containers extension in Firefox by offering additional organizational capabilities. The extension already helps keep your digital footprint more private by organizing browsing history, cookies and tracking information into dedicated tabs. However, profiles will take this a step further by letting users customize each profile with specific avatars, colors and themes for easy identification at a glance.

User experience

Mozilla envisions profiles as a way to set boundaries

Mozilla envisions the new profiles as a way to "set boundaries, protect your information, and make the internet a little calmer." The company believes that by keeping different online roles neatly separate, users can save mental energy from juggling contexts and avoid unexpected surprises. This is similar to having multiple Google profiles in Chrome but with more privacy features and no need for multiple accounts with dedicated email addresses.