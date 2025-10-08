Cisco's latest chip connects AI data centers located far apart

Cisco Systems has unveiled a new networking chip, the P200, to connect artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The cloud computing divisions of Microsoft and Alibaba have already signed up as customers for this innovative technology. The P200 will compete with similar products from Broadcom and will be integrated into a new routing device launched by Cisco.

Technological advancement The P200 chip's purpose The P200 chip is designed to connect large-scale data centers that are located far apart. These centers are used by companies like NVIDIA, which link tens of thousands of powerful computing chips into a single unit for handling AI tasks. The main goal of the new Cisco chip and router is to connect multiple data centers into one giant computer.

Market need Firm's insights on the technology Martin Lund, Cisco's EVP of Common Hardware Group, told Reuters that the new technology is a response to the growing demand for connecting multiple data centers. He said, "Now we're saying, 'the training job is so large, I need multiple data centers to connect together.'" These can be up to 1,609km apart due to huge electricity consumption by data centers.