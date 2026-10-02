Mozilla releases Firefox 148 on February 24 with AI controls
Technology
Mozilla's rolling out the Firefox 148 update on February 24, 2026, and it's all about giving you more say over built-in AI.
With the new "AI Controls" in settings, you can switch off all AI features with one tap or fine-tune things like chatbots, page summaries, and translations, whatever works for you.
Your choices stick around even after updates.
Aligns Firefox with Edge and Opera
This puts Firefox alongside browsers like Edge and Opera that already let users manage their AI tools.
The update comes after users, especially in the Linux crowd, pushed back on unwanted AI.
Mozilla says it wants to keep your browsing experience personal and under your control.