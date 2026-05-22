Mozilla Firefox about to get a complete visual makeover

Mozilla has announced a major visual overhaul for its popular web browser, Firefox. The project, dubbed "Project Nova," will introduce a revamped Settings section to simplify access and use of privacy controls. This includes an option to disable all current and future artificial intelligence (AI) features. The redesign is expected to be rolled out later this year, with rounded UI elements like bubble-like tabs and a fresh color palette inspired by fire.

User empowerment AI features won't be downloaded on your computer Mozilla has emphasized that Firefox's AI features and models are not downloaded on users' computers unless they choose to use them. This is even the case if the full block is not enabled in the settings. The company also plans to make icons more visually consistent across light and dark themes, further enhancing user experience.

New features Web Serial API support added Along with the redesign, Mozilla has also introduced a new feature - support for the Web Serial API. This will allow websites to control devices or deliver firmware without native applications or installers. The new API is part of Firefox 151, which was released this week and also includes an updated design for the Firefox Home page, new wallpapers, and PDF merging capabilities in its viewer.

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