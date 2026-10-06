Mozilla's Firefox 148 arrives February 24, 2026 with AI controls
Technology
Mozilla's Firefox 148, dropping February 24, 2026, is giving you the power to manage or turn off built-in AI features like chatbots and page summaries.
This update comes straight from user feedback: people wanted more say over how much AI they see while browsing.
Firefox adds translation and tab toggles
There will be a dedicated "AI Controls" section in the settings menu, so you can easily tweak things like translations and smart tab grouping.
Ajit Varma, head of Firefox, says it is all about letting users shape their own browsing experience.
While Edge and Chrome already have similar options, Mozilla's move shows it is listening to what users want, especially those who felt left out before.