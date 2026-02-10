MrBeast acquires Gen Z-focused finance app Step
What's the story
YouTube megastar Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has announced the acquisition of Step, a financial technology company focused on money management and financial education. The deal marks a major milestone for MrBeast's company Beast Industries as it expands from digital content into finance. The goal is to help young people understand money better and provide them with simple tools for managing their finances.
Personal journey
Personal motivation behind the acquisition
MrBeast revealed that his decision to acquire Step is deeply personal. He never learned about investing, credit, or money management as a child and wants to change that for others. Step already had over seven million users before the deal and is known for making banking and financial learning easier for teens and young adults.
Strategic alliance
Financial health as a priority
Jeff Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries, stressed the importance of financial health as part of overall wellbeing. He said the acquisition is meant to meet audiences where they are and use technology to help them build better financial habits. Step's engineering team and fintech platform will now work closely with Beast Industries to develop new products focused on financial wellness.
Future prospects
Step's growth trajectory
CJ MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Step, said the partnership would help the company grow even faster and reach more users. He noted that both companies share similar values when it comes to helping people and giving back to society. The acquisition fits into Beast Industries' broader strategy of combining creator influence with consumer products and services.
Operational continuity
Looking ahead
Step will continue offering banking services powered by Evolve Bank & Trust, with deposits insured up to $1,000,000. The deal highlights how Beast Industries is expanding beyond entertainment into areas that can have a long-term impact. By focusing on financial literacy, MrBeast and his team hope to give millions of young people a stronger and more secure financial future.