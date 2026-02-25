Mudrex AI launched to help users make smarter investment choices
Mudrex announced the launch of Mudrex AI, bringing built-in intelligence to its crypto platform.
This new feature is all about helping users cut through the noise and make quicker, smarter investment choices—India's crypto scene saw $2.36 trillion traded in one year.
How to use Mudrex AI
You can activate Mudrex AI directly on your portfolio or trading screens—no app-hopping needed.
It breaks down complex data by analyzing market trends, social media buzz, and blockchain activity in real time.
Plus, it supports handy tools like grid bots for sideways markets and lets you set up automated strategies via simple prompts.
Why it matters
With crypto trading volumes doubling and derivatives now three times bigger than spot trades in India, there's more info (and pressure) than ever.
Mudrex AI aims to take the stress out of decision-making by removing emotional bias.
Early users say it's made research easier and helped them explore more assets.