Mudrex AI launched to help users make smarter investment choices

You can activate Mudrex AI directly on your portfolio or trading screens—no app-hopping needed. It breaks down complex data by analyzing market trends, social media buzz, and blockchain activity in real time. Plus, it supports handy tools like grid bots for sideways markets and lets you set up automated strategies via simple prompts.

Why it matters

With crypto trading volumes doubling and derivatives now three times bigger than spot trades in India, there's more info (and pressure) than ever.

Mudrex AI aims to take the stress out of decision-making by removing emotional bias.

Early users say it's made research easier and helped them explore more assets.