Mukesh Ambani unveils AI manifesto to transform Reliance and India

Mukesh Ambani , chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has unveiled a draft of the company's artificial intelligence (AI) manifesto. He called AI "the most consequential technological development in human history" and said that the world has only seen "the tip of the iceberg" when it comes to its potential. The manifesto is divided into two parts: one focusing on internal transformation through AI, and another looking at how Reliance's businesses can contribute to India's wider AI revolution.

Strategic shift Reliance's transformation into an AI-native deep-tech company Ambani revealed that RIL is on a journey to become an "AI-native deep-tech company with advanced manufacturing capabilities." He said this transformation is part of the company's commitment to make "affordable AI for every Indian, to transform every aspect of the economy and life in India." The first part of the manifesto highlights plans to reimagine work at Reliance using AI and agentic systems.

Operational overhaul AI to streamline operations and enhance decision-making The manifesto emphasizes using AI to eliminate friction, reduce repetitive manual work, improve decision-making, and raise overall standards while ensuring safety, compliance, and trust. It proposes a simple operating rhythm based on four pillars: outcomes, workflows, platforms, and governance. Reliance plans to redesign end-to-end workflows across various functions such as procurement/supply chains/hiring/manufacturing with embedded AI for real-time visibility and continuous process improvement.

Digital strategy Reliance's manifesto proposes a common digital functional core The manifesto also suggests a common 12-layer digital functional core blueprint for platform design across businesses. Data is positioned as the foundational layer while AI serves as the acceleration layer. Governance will be embedded by design with digital policies, audit trails, and human accountability ensuring speed doesn't compromise trust or integrity. To drive continuous improvement, Reliance has outlined five "flywheels" to run weekly: real-time data, real-time operations, real-time governance, learning and knowledge, and AI-driven automation with human oversight.

Team structure Reliance's manifesto advocates for cross-functional 'pods' The manifesto also advocates organizing work through small, cross-functional "pods," each with a single objective and an accountable leader. These pods will progress from experimentation to scaling and then stable operations, allowing teams to learn fast while maintaining reliability. The second part of the manifesto goes beyond Reliance's internal transformation to its role in enabling India's AI journey.