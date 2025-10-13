Mumbai Metro now lets you buy tickets via WhatsApp
Mumbai Metro Line 3 just got a lot smarter—you can now grab your QR tickets straight from WhatsApp.
Just send "Hi" to +91 98730 16836 or scan a QR code at the station, and you're set.
You can even book up to six tickets in one go, thanks to PeLocal Fintech's new system.
Pay for your ride using UPI with zero extra charges, or use your card for a small fee.
No need to download yet another app!
MMRC managing director Ashwini Bhide said the initiative is part of the corporation's commitment to offering seamless, efficient, and sustainable travel experiences to Mumbai's citizens.
Ties into the growing digital transit network
WhatsApp ticketing already works on other metro lines and in Delhi, but adding it here helps tie together Mumbai's growing digital transit network—including the new Mumbai One app that links metro, bus, and train rides.
It's another step toward paperless, easy public transport in the city.