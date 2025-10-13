Mumbai Metro now lets you buy tickets via WhatsApp Technology Oct 13, 2025

Mumbai Metro Line 3 just got a lot smarter—you can now grab your QR tickets straight from WhatsApp.

Just send "Hi" to +91 98730 16836 or scan a QR code at the station, and you're set.

You can even book up to six tickets in one go, thanks to PeLocal Fintech's new system.