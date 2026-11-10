Meet Muse Ember, Meta's lightest and most cost-efficient AI model

Meta has highlighted the cost-per-task of Ember, using Artificial Analysis's composite benchmark score to show it is cheaper and smarter than rivals like Anthropic's Haiku and OpenAI's Luna.

At just $0.10 per million input tokens, Ember is way cheaper than frontier competitors such as Haiku and Luna.

It also matches open-source rivals like DeepSeek V4.1 Flash and GLM 5.3 Flash in terms of cost-competitiveness.