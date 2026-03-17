Musk promises to donate lawsuit winnings (if he wins) to charity
Elon Musk just announced he'll donate any money he wins from a lawsuit seeking up to $134 billion in damages against OpenAI to charity, saying on X, "I will in no way enrich myself."
He's suing the company he co-founded, claiming its founders misled him when they shifted from nonprofit to for-profit after an early donation of roughly $38-44 million.
The trial is scheduled for April 2026.
OpenAI denies Musk's claims
Musk points to a diary entry / personal file from OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman (year not specified in the source), who seemed surprised they'd promised a nonprofit model while planning a switch.
OpenAI denies Musk's claims and calls the lawsuit harassment by a rival. It also says Musk supported going for-profit back in 2017.
Despite that, Musk isn't backing down.