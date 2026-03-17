Musk promises to donate lawsuit winnings (if he wins) to charity Technology Mar 17, 2026

Elon Musk just announced he'll donate any money he wins from a lawsuit seeking up to $134 billion in damages against OpenAI to charity, saying on X, "I will in no way enrich myself."

He's suing the company he co-founded, claiming its founders misled him when they shifted from nonprofit to for-profit after an early donation of roughly $38-44 million.

The trial is scheduled for April 2026.