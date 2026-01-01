Musk's 2026 plans for SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and Tesla

Elon Musk 's companies are gearing up for a groundbreaking year in 2026. From SpaceX's ambitious Starship V3 launch to Neuralink 's vision-restoring implant trials, the tech mogul has some big plans. The Boring Company is set to open its first underground transit system in Nashville, while Tesla will begin production of its Cybercab and humanoid robots. These developments could redefine space exploration, urban transportation, and even human cognition.

Space exploration SpaceX's Starship V3 and Starlink V3 satellites SpaceX is preparing to launch its first Starship V3 in 2026. The spacecraft, which comes with the new Raptor V3 engine, will conduct propellant transfer tests in orbit. This could enable space refueling operations, making long-distance journeys to the Moon or Mars more feasible. Separately, SpaceX will also launch its Starlink V3 satellites with upgraded capabilities for faster internet connectivity.

Cognitive enhancement Neuralink's Blindsight implant trial Neuralink's Blindsight implant, which aims to restore vision for the completely blind, is set for its first patient trial in 2026. The brain-computer interface uses ultra-fine threads to stimulate the visual cortex and create perceptions of light and shapes. This groundbreaking technology could revolutionize how we think about human cognition and disability.

Urban transportation The Boring Company's Nashville Loop project The Boring Company will open the first section of its Nashville Loop in spring 2026. The high-speed underground transit system will connect downtown, the Convention Center, and Nashville International Airport in just eight minutes. This electric vehicle-based system could ease traffic woes in growing cities by providing efficient, zero-emission rides.

Tech advancements Tesla's production ramp-up and energy storage expansion Tesla will start Cybercab production in April 2026, along with mass production of the Tesla Semi and Optimus Gen 3 humanoid robots. The company also plans to launch Full Self-Driving (Unsupervised) for autonomous urban mobility. Further, Tesla will expand its energy storage capabilities with Megapack 3 and Megablock, supporting grids with massive battery tech.