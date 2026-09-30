Musk's Grokipedia resumes updates after months-long hiatus
What's the story
After a long hiatus, Grokipedia, the AI-powered online encyclopedia from SpaceXAI, has started updating its articles again. The platform had been on a break since April, as reported by Lawfare in August. However, its live updates site is now showing several recent changes to pages. Many of these changes are just notes asking users to "recheck all references and sources."
User interaction
Some pages updated recently
The site appears to have resumed its operations recently. For instance, the page for President Barack Obama was fact-checked by Grok two days ago.
The page for Elon Musk was also fact-checked earlier today.
However, not every page has been updated recently; the Honolulu page was last fact-checked seven months ago, as per the Verge.
Future prospects
What's next for Grokipedia?
Elon Musk still hasn't posted on X about Grokipedia since February, despite previously claiming that it would be "a massive improvement over Wikipedia."
However, Benji Taylor, the head of design at X and SpaceXAI, recently posted about Grokipedia saying, "We haven't forgotten about Grokipedia" and that "v0.2 will be better than ever."