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Home / News / Technology News / Musk's Grokipedia resumes updates after months-long hiatus
Musk's Grokipedia resumes updates after months-long hiatus
Live updates site is now showing several recent changes to pages

Musk's Grokipedia resumes updates after months-long hiatus

By Mudit Dube
Sep 30, 2026
12:13 pm
What's the story

After a long hiatus, Grokipedia, the AI-powered online encyclopedia from SpaceXAI, has started updating its articles again. The platform had been on a break since April, as reported by Lawfare in August. However, its live updates site is now showing several recent changes to pages. Many of these changes are just notes asking users to "recheck all references and sources."

User interaction

Some pages updated recently

The site appears to have resumed its operations recently. For instance, the page for President Barack Obama was fact-checked by Grok two days ago.

The page for Elon Musk was also fact-checked earlier today.

However, not every page has been updated recently; the Honolulu page was last fact-checked seven months ago, as per the Verge.

Future prospects

What's next for Grokipedia?

Elon Musk still hasn't posted on X about Grokipedia since February, despite previously claiming that it would be "a massive improvement over Wikipedia."

However, Benji Taylor, the head of design at X and SpaceXAI, recently posted about Grokipedia saying, "We haven't forgotten about Grokipedia" and that "v0.2 will be better than ever."

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