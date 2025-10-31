Starlink conducts test run in Mumbai ahead of India debut

Elon Musk 's satellite internet company, Starlink, has conducted its first demonstration run in Mumbai . The event was held on October 30 and 31, as part of the company's preparation for a commercial launch in India. The demo run was aimed at showcasing Starlink's readiness to law enforcement and security agencies using the interim spectrum allocated to the company.

Regulatory adherence The demo run also showcased Starlink's regulatory compliance The demonstration was also meant to show Starlink's compliance with India's regulatory standards. This is a key pre-launch step in getting final approvals for satellite broadband services in the country. The trials are especially important as they demonstrate that Starlink meets technical and security requirements under the 'Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite' (GMPCS) authorization regime.

Recruitment drive Starlink is now hiring for its Indian operations Along with the demo runs, Starlink has also started its first recruitment drive in India. The company is looking for candidates for finance and accounting roles such as tax manager, senior treasury analyst, accounting manager, and payments manager. All positions are based in Bengaluru, which will be the operational hub of Starlink's Indian subsidiary.