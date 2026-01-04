Starlink to offer free internet in Venezuela till February 3
What's the story
Billionaire Elon Musk has announced that his company, Starlink, will provide free broadband internet services to the people of Venezuela until February 3. The move comes as the country grapples with rapid political changes. "In support of the people of Venezuela," Musk said in a post on X, sharing Starlink's announcement about the initiative.
Political backdrop
Starlink's initiative coincides with political upheaval
The announcement from Starlink comes at a time when Venezuela is witnessing major political changes. The country's Supreme Court has asked Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to take over as acting president following the removal of Nicolas Maduro from power amid a large-scale strike by the US. The court ruled that Maduro is unable to perform his duties, citing a "material and temporary impossibility."
Leadership transition
Rodriguez's role and constitutional provisions
Rodriguez will now exercise all powers and duties of the presidency to ensure administrative continuity and national defense. The court's ruling was based on Venezuela's constitution, which states that in case of a temporary or absolute absence of the president, the vice president should assume their responsibilities. This move is aimed at maintaining stability amid the ongoing political turmoil in Venezuela.
Strategic perspective
Bolton's insights on Trump's focus on Venezuela
Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton revealed that a plan to oust Maduro was presented to US President Donald Trump during his first term. However, the plan did not progress as officials couldn't keep Trump "focused" on the issue. Bolton said Trump's administration was more interested in Venezuelan oil than regime change, which he suggested may have contributed to this lack of focus.