Musk's xAI buys third building to expand AI supercomputer

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, xAI , has acquired a third building for its supercomputer infrastructure. The move is part of an ambitious plan to ramp up training capacity to nearly 2 gigawatts. The expansion comes as xAI seeks to take on industry giants like OpenAI and Anthropic by developing more sophisticated models.

Infrastructure details xAI's supercomputer cluster in Memphis The supercomputer cluster, dubbed Colossus, is located in Memphis, Tennessee. It is said to be the largest in the world. Musk announced the acquisition of a third building on X and revealed it was called MACROHARDRR. The name could be a reference to Microsoft's brand. The Information reported that this new facility for a supersized data center will be located outside Memphis. Musk is also constructing a second nearby site dubbed Colossus 2.

Future developments Expansion plans for Colossus supercomputer xAI plans to upgrade its Colossus supercomputer to accommodate at least 1 million graphics processing units. The company intends to convert the newly acquired warehouse into a data center by 2026. Both this new facility and Colossus 2 are situated near a natural gas power plant that xAI is constructing in the region, along with other energy sources.