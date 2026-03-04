Musk said Tesla will be among the 1st to build AGI Technology Mar 04, 2026

Elon Musk posted on X that Tesla is "probably the first to make it in humanoid / atom-shaping form"—referring to humanoid robots that could perform a wide range of intellectual or physical tasks at or beyond human level.

He's tying this bold promise to Tesla's Optimus robots and their real-world skills.

This move heats up the race with OpenAI and DeepMind; Musk said Tesla will be among the first to build AGI, citing progress at his AI startup xAI and its powerful hardware.