Musk said Tesla will be among the 1st to build AGI
Elon Musk posted on X that Tesla is "probably the first to make it in humanoid / atom-shaping form"—referring to humanoid robots that could perform a wide range of intellectual or physical tasks at or beyond human level.
He's tying this bold promise to Tesla's Optimus robots and their real-world skills.
This move heats up the race with OpenAI and DeepMind; Musk said Tesla will be among the first to build AGI, citing progress at his AI startup xAI and its powerful hardware.
Imagine robots doing your job or even playing with you
If Musk pulls it off, these AGI-powered robots could handle complex jobs in factories or even everyday life—kind of like sci-fi coming true.
For young tech fans, it means the future of work (and maybe play) could look very different soon.
Musk's history of ambitious projects and shifting timelines
Musk is known for launching ambitious projects—think electric cars (Tesla), rockets (SpaceX) and now advanced AI (xAI).
But he's also famous for shifting timelines. His latest AGI prediction is big—but only time will tell if he delivers.