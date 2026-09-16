Musk says AI rivals should test each other's models
What's the story
As the tech industry debates the rapid pace of AI development, Elon Musk has proposed a unique solution. Instead of slowing down progress, he wants rival companies to test each other's systems before they are released. The idea is to add an extra layer of scrutiny around model safety and ensure that potential risks are identified and addressed in a timely manner. The proposal would involve xAI, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and several major Chinese AI companies.
Testing system
Musk's proposal for AI model testing
Speaking at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, Musk proposed that leading AI developers should let their competitors test their models with a common safety-testing system.
"So, you know, instead of grading your own homework, you would at least have competitors grading your own homework and raising the alarm if they see concerns," Musk said.
He described this system as a "test harness" that rival labs could run on each other's models.
Proposal limitations
Proposal comes amid growing concerns about rapid AI development risks
Musk acknowledged that his approach wouldn't solve every problem but would significantly increase the chances of identifying issues before a model is released.
The companies he named have yet to agree to adopt his proposal.
This suggestion comes amid growing concerns from researchers about the implications of rapid AI development and potential risks associated with increasingly capable systems.