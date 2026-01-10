Elon Musk has defended his social media platform X against criticism over its AI chatbot, Grok. The backlash stems from the use of Grok to create sexualized images of people without their consent. Responding to the outcry, Musk said critics are looking for "any excuse for censorship." He also shared posts criticizing the government's disapproval of Grok, including one showing AI-generated images of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in a bikini.

Regulatory response Ofcom launches urgent assessment of X In light of the controversy, Ofcom has launched an urgent assessment of X. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall is backing the move. However, heads of Parliament's technology and media committees have expressed concerns that "gaps" in the Online Safety Act may prevent Ofcom from effectively addressing this issue. The BBC has also reported several instances where Grok's free AI tool was used to undress women and place them in sexual situations without their consent.

Platform changes X restricts AI image function amid controversy In response to the backlash, X has restricted access to its AI image function to paying subscribers. The move has been criticized by Downing Street as "insulting" to victims of sexual violence. Kendall said she expects Ofcom will provide an update within days and that the government would fully support any decision by Ofcom to block X in the UK.

Personal impact Musk's response to Grok's misuse allegations Ashley St Clair, the mother of one of Musk's children, claimed that Grok had generated sexualized photos of her as a child. She alleged that her image was "stripped" to look "basically nude, bent over," despite her explicit refusal. St Clair has sued Musk in 2025 for sole custody of their child and accused X of not doing enough to remove illegal content such as child sexual abuse imagery.

Regulatory authority Ofcom's powers under the Online Safety Act Ofcom can seek a court order to stop third parties from helping X raise money or be accessed in the UK if it refuses to comply. However, Dame Chi Onwurah, chairwoman of the innovation and technology committee, expressed her concerns over how this matter is being handled. She has written to both Ofcom and Kendall for clarification on whether creating such images with AI was illegal under the Online Safety Act.