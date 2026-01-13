Musk slams Apple-Google AI deal, warns of 'unreasonable power'

Elon Musk has slammed Apple 's new AI partnership with Google , saying that it gives too much power to the latter. The criticism comes after Google announced a multi-year agreement with Apple to use its Gemini models and cloud infrastructure for future Apple Intelligence features. Musk's xAI is also embroiled in legal battles with both Apple and OpenAI over previous partnerships, particularly the integration of ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence, which Musk argues unfairly favors OpenAI.

Power dynamics Musk's concerns over Google's growing influence Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns about the deal, saying it gives Google too much power. "This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that they also have Android and Chrome," he said in a post responding to Google's announcement. The criticism comes as both Apple and Google are under pressure from regulators over their market dominance.

Ongoing lawsuit Musk's legal battle with Apple and OpenAI Musk's criticism of the Apple-Google deal is not just ideological, but also legal. His AI company, xAI, is currently suing Apple and OpenAI over their previous partnership that integrated ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence as an optional feature. Musk has alleged that Apple's App Store policies unfairly favor OpenAI while blocking competing assistants like Grok from visibility.