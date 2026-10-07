Mustafa Suleyman now agrees with Daron Acemoglu on office automation

Mustafa Suleyman, head of Microsoft AI, has changed his tune on how fast AI will take over office jobs.

He once said "most, if not all, white-collar tasks would be fully automated by AI within 12 to 18 months," but now he agrees with economist Daron Acemoglu that only about 5% of tasks will actually be automated by AI over the next decade.

Suleyman even shared Acemoglu's essay on the topic.