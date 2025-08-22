My Pixel app replaces Pixel Tips with new experience

Four main tabs in the app

My Pixel has four main tabs: Home (where you'll find promos for the Pixel 10 Series and fun Best Phones Forever videos), Tips (packed with Camera features, Gemini features, and ways to personalize your phone), Support (warranty info, repair help, and quick links to contact support), and Store (for shopping just like on store.google.com).

The update is hitting the Play Store now and is not yet widely available.