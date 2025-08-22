Next Article
My Pixel app replaces Pixel Tips with new experience
Google just dropped the new My Pixel app, offering a centralized hub for Pixel users.
It replaces the old Pixel Tips app and brings everything—tailored tips, device support, and shopping—into one simple place.
The rollout started on August 21, 2025.
Four main tabs in the app
My Pixel has four main tabs: Home (where you'll find promos for the Pixel 10 Series and fun Best Phones Forever videos), Tips (packed with Camera features, Gemini features, and ways to personalize your phone), Support (warranty info, repair help, and quick links to contact support), and Store (for shopping just like on store.google.com).
The update is hitting the Play Store now and is not yet widely available.