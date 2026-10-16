MyDefence launches Wingman Edge to detect drones at 6.0km
Technology
Danish defense company MyDefence just dropped the Wingman Edge, a wearable gadget that helps soldiers spot drones from up to 6.0km away.
It uses AI to scan radio signals and gives quick alerts through sound, light, or a buzz, so you know right away if something's up.
MyDefence CEO says device improves awareness
With drone threats on the rise (think US Air Force moving bombers because of suspected drones), this 2.15-pound device is all about keeping troops safer and more aware of what's happening around them.
MyDefence's CEO, Dan D S Hermansen, says it's built to keep up with new threats and help soldiers stay one step ahead.