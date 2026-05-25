Mysore Quantum AI nonprofit launched in Mysuru by Excelsoft Technologies

Foundation aligns with Karnataka's ₹1,000cr mission

Expect workshops, project sprints, study circles, and practical sessions, like their recent "Save 5 Hours Every Week with AI" event, to help people actually use these technologies in real life.

The foundation lines up perfectly with Karnataka's ₹1,000 crore Quantum Mission to build a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035.

Keep an eye out for more courses and expert-led programs coming soon!