Mysuru's new onboard tech makes city busses accessible for visually impaired riders

Mysuru has rolled out OnBoard, a patented radio-frequency (RF) based technology developed at IIT Delhi, to help visually impaired individuals identify and board the right KSRTC city bus. By the end of 2025, about 200 busses were equipped with this tech under the Dhwani Spandana project.

How does it work? With a simple button press on their handheld device, users can hear audio announcements of nearby bus route numbers—no more guessing or relying on strangers.

It's all about making public transport less stressful and more independent.

Who's using it—and is it working? Over 470 people have been trained to use OnBoard so far, mostly students and young professionals aged 18-30 who travel busy college and hostel routes.

Early surveys show users now rely 24% less on others for finding their bus—a real boost in confidence.