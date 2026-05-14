NAACP sues Elon Musk's xAI over Mississippi mobile gas turbines
Elon Musk's xAI is facing a lawsuit from the NAACP for running 46 natural-gas turbines at its Mississippi data center.
The turbines are labeled "mobile" since they are on flatbed trailers, letting them dodge state air pollution rules for one year.
The NAACP says this move is making local air quality worse and asked the court for an injunction against xAI.
xAI running 46 turbines, 15 permitted
xAI only has permits for 15 turbines but has expanded to 46, raising big questions about following environmental laws.
The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), backing the NAACP, argues that these trailer-mounted turbines should be regulated like stationary plants under federal law.
With concerns about pollution and legal loopholes, xAI's rapid expansion is now under serious scrutiny.