NAACP sues Elon Musk's xAI over Mississippi mobile gas turbines Technology May 14, 2026

Elon Musk's xAI is facing a lawsuit from the NAACP for running 46 natural-gas turbines at its Mississippi data center.

The turbines are labeled "mobile" since they are on flatbed trailers, letting them dodge state air pollution rules for one year.

The NAACP says this move is making local air quality worse and asked the court for an injunction against xAI.