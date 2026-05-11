Musk-Altman trial: Microsoft's Nadella to testify in court today

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will testify today in Elon Musk 's trial against OpenAI. The trial is centered around emails that show how Microsoft's funding helped OpenAI transition from a non-profit organization to a profit-driven AI company. Nadella will use recently revealed Microsoft emails from January 2018 as evidence, showing that the tech giant only invested money when profitability seemed achievable.

Lawsuit Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI In his lawsuit, Musk alleges that OpenAI has deviated from its original nonprofit mission and misused his founding donations of $38 million. He claims these funds were used to create an empire worth over $850 billion. The Tesla and SpaceX founder is now pushing for OpenAI to revert back to its original nonprofit status, a move that could change the dynamics of the global AI race against Anthropic, Google, and China's Deepseek.

Defense strategy OpenAI's defense against Musk's claims OpenAI has countered Musk's claims by saying he left voluntarily after failing to gain majority control. The company also argues that he has since become its direct competitor with his own AI venture, xAI. An "advisory" jury is expected to deliver a verdict on any actual wrongdoing by the week of May 18. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will then decide on liability and remedies after considering the jury's opinion.

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Investment impact Microsoft's initial skepticism and concerns Today, Musk's lawyers will try to convince the jury that Microsoft's investment in OpenAI was a move to divert a nonprofit foundation from its original purpose. Nadella's emails show he consulted his executives about a discount given to OpenAI for using Azure, Microsoft's cloud-computing platform. The emails reveal skepticism within Microsoft at the time, with CTO Kevin Scott fearing OpenAI might "storm off to Amazon in a huff."

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