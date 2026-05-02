Naked-eye Venus and Jupiter converge in May, peaking early June
Technology
Heads up, stargazers!
This May, Venus and Jupiter will drift closer together in the evening sky, putting on a rare planetary conjunction you can see with just your eyes, no telescope needed.
The event peaks in early June and is set to catch the attention of skywatchers everywhere.
Venus, Jupiter shrink to under 10°
Look west after sunset all month as the two planets move from 40 degrees apart to less than 10 degrees by month's end.
The moon joins the lineup from May 19-21 for an extra cool sight.
For the clearest view, find a spot with an open western horizon and low light pollution: this is one cosmic moment you won't want to miss!