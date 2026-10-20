Nalasopara man loses ₹34,000 to scammers posing as Swiggy representatives
Technology
A man from Nalasopara lost ₹34,000 after searching for Swiggy's customer care number on Google and ending up chatting with scammers.
He'd ordered groceries and got an expired product, but when he reached out for help, fake reps moved the conversation to WhatsApp.
Swiggy warns against downloading APKs
The scammers convinced him to download an APK file, which let them access his money.
Swiggy has reminded everyone that it doesn't have a customer service number: help is only through the app.
They're urging users not to share bank details or download files from random sources, and to report anything suspicious right away.