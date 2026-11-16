Nanoscope Therapeutics's MOGENRY aids retinal light response in retinitis pigmentosa
A new gene therapy called MOGENRY, created by Nanoscope Therapeutics in Texas, is offering real hope to people with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare eye disorder that causes gradual blindness.
The treatment is a single injection that helps the remaining cells in the retina respond to light, making it possible for some patients to see again.
MOGENRY shows vision gains and recognition
In its first clinical trial at an eye hospital in Odisha, India, seven out of eight patients who got a higher dose saw their vision improve.
MOGENRY is now under regulatory review and being fast-tracked for priority review in Japan.
The therapy has also been recognized as a rare-disease treatment in Europe and Saudi Arabia, big news for India, where access to advanced genetic treatments can be tough.