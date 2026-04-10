NASA and ESA say comet maps likely exploded near Sun Technology Apr 10, 2026

Comet MAPS (C/2026 A1), which had space fans excited earlier this year, broke apart on April 4 as it got too close to the sun, just 159325km away.

NASA and ESA shared that SOHO caught the moment when the comet's brightening was likely due to its nucleus exploding from the intense heat.

Discovered in January in Chile, MAPS was part of a group called Kreutz sungrazers, known for risking it all near our star.