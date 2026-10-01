NASA and SpaceX launch Crew-13 to ISS aboard Dragon Grace

NASA and SpaceX teamed up again for Crew-13, sending four astronauts, Jessica Watkins, Luke Delaney, Joshua Kutryk, and Sergey Teteryatnikov, to the International Space Station.

The launch lifted off on Thursday, October 1, 2026, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida using SpaceX's Dragon Grace capsule.

Fun fact: Jessica Watkins is now the first NASA astronaut to ride Dragon twice.