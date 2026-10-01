NASA and SpaceX launch Crew-13 to ISS aboard Dragon Grace
NASA and SpaceX teamed up again for Crew-13, sending four astronauts, Jessica Watkins, Luke Delaney, Joshua Kutryk, and Sergey Teteryatnikov, to the International Space Station.
The launch lifted off on Thursday, October 1, 2026, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida using SpaceX's Dragon Grace capsule.
Fun fact: Jessica Watkins is now the first NASA astronaut to ride Dragon twice.
Crew-13 to join Expedition 75 research
The mission wasn't all smooth sailing; there was a fix for a leak in the spacecraft and weather looked iffy at first. But everything came together in time for liftoff.
The crew is heading to join Expedition 75 for six months of research that'll help prep for future Moon and Mars missions.
Plus, their trip to the ISS is the fastest launch-to-docking journey by a US spacecraft to the ISS!