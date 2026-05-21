NASA announces permanent south pole moon base under Artemis program
Technology
NASA just announced plans for a permanent moon base at the south pole as part of its Artemis program.
The idea is to make it a home for astronauts, a hub for science and business, and a launch pad for future Mars missions.
More details are coming in its May 26 briefing.
NASA plans 80+ lunar launches
Building the base will happen in three phases, with more than 80 rocket launches planned to test technology, deliver supplies, and eventually keep people living there full time.
NASA has to deal with extreme cold, long stretches of darkness, and rough terrain, but it is planning to use advanced systems and tap into frozen water on the moon to make it work.